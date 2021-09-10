Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 362,932 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,932 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $63.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

