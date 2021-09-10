Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,394 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $215.58 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.60.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

