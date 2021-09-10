Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 56,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.