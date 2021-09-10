Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 656,974 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,974 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

