Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,307 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

