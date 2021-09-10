Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,075 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Kemper worth $30,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $414,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.