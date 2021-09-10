Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC opened at $123.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

