Maecenas (ART) 1-Day Volume Tops $279.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $176,296.91 and approximately $279.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00160803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars.

