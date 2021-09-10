Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz Sells 40,004 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42.

On Monday, August 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00.

NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.