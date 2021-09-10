Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.68

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1018518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.