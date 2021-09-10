Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.41. Main Thematic Innovation ETF shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 4,381 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

