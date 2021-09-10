MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Cap Reaches $74.97 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $74.97 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00160587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042384 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

