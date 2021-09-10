Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,177 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Manulife Financial worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.45 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.