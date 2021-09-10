Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 2,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

A number of analysts have commented on MLFNF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.