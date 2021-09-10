Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.34.

MOZ stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 453,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$828.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

