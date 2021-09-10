Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.65 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.34.

MOZ stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 453,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$828.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

