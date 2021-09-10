Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,272,541 shares.The stock last traded at $49.12 and had previously closed at $53.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $203,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

