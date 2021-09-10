Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00.

BL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.59. 368,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

