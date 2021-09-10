Mark Vassella Sells 99,178 Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Stock

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) insider Mark Vassella sold 99,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$23.42 ($16.73), for a total transaction of A$2,322,352.05 ($1,658,822.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlueScope Steel’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

