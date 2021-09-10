Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS):

9/9/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/8/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/13/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 184.55 ($2.41) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.