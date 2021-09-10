Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $160.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 164,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

