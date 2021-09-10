Marta Thoma Hall Sells 3,235 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $21,189.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marta Thoma Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 1,815,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.