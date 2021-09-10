Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,356 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Marten Transport worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 40.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MRTN stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

