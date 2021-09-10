Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 113.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $50,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of -127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

