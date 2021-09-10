Mask Network (MASK) Hits Market Capitalization of $143.35 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $143.35 million and $79.87 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00018617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00158303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042664 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.