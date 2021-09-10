Massnet Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a market capitalization of $52.97 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00389412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00161482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

