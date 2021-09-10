Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $185,517.60 and $80,084.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.39 or 0.07215478 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00126308 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

