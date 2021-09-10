Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 299,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,207,374 shares.The stock last traded at $84.85 and had previously closed at $84.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

