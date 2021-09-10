Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Mattel worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $22,426,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

