MAX Exchange Token Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $701,434.86 and $62,715.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,631.54 or 0.99729114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00064028 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00870328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00425925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.77 or 0.00316795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00079357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005568 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

