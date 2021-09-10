Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $561,823.84

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $561,823.84 and approximately $259.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,713.82 or 0.99902594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00877684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.00426459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.00327478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00081508 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.