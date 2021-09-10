MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Buys $124,932.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50.

MXL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 401,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

