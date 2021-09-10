MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Buys $124,932.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50.
MXL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 401,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
