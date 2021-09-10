McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 102,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 998,068 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCFE. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Get McAfee alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in McAfee by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.