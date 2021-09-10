McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,528,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

