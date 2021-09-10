McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $204.64 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.