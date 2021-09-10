Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) versus Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Head-To-Head Survey

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Mediaset alerts:

This table compares Mediaset and Atlantia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.44 -$1.34 billion ($0.82) -10.99

Mediaset has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantia.

Risk and Volatility

Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantia has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Atlantia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mediaset and Atlantia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset 0 3 0 0 2.00 Atlantia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mediaset presently has a consensus target price of $6.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Mediaset’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mediaset is more favorable than Atlantia.

Profitability

This table compares Mediaset and Atlantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset N/A N/A N/A Atlantia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlantia beats Mediaset on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mediaset Company Profile

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession. The Overseas Motorways segment deals with the holders of motorway concessions in Chile, Brazil, and Poland, and the companies that provide operational support for these operators and the related foreign-registered holding companies. The Italian Airports segment focuses on the airport business of Aeroporti di Roma, which holds the concession to operate and expand the airports of Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino. The Overseas Airports segment includes the airport operations of the companies controlled by Aéroports de laCote d’Azur. The Abertis Group segment includes the Spanish, French, Chilean, Brazilian, Argentine, Puerto Rican and Indian motorway operators and the companies that produce and operate tolling systems controlled by Abertis Infraestructuras. The

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.