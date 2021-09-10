MedicCoin (MEDIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $26,845.26 and $1.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00049940 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

