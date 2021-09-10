MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Shares Up 3.3%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 2,151,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,200,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised MedMen Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.