Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.84

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $197.84 and last traded at $197.14, with a volume of 1878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.19.
MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.24.
In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,304,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,380,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Medpace by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Medpace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
