Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.84

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $197.84 and last traded at $197.14, with a volume of 1878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.19.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Medpace alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,304,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,380,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Medpace by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Medpace by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.