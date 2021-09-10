Melon Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00162049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

