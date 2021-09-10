Meme Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Meme has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and $3.71 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $535.43 or 0.01186386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.14 or 0.00425742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002602 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007632 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

