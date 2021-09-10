MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $12.67 on Friday, hitting $1,896.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,898.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,710.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,563.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

