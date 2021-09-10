Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 292,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 390,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

