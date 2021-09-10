MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $48.85. 160,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

