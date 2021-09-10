Merculet Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $245,636.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00125214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00179484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.25 or 1.00624727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.59 or 0.07033385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.51 or 0.00847940 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,116,896 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars.

