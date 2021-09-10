Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.
Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 122,734 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.