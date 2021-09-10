Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 122,734 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

