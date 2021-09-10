Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Meritage Homes worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 57.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $24,979,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

