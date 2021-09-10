Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $27.10

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $26.27. Merus shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

