Meta Price Hits $2.75 (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00159059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042718 BTC.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

