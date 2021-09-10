Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.86 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00007572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $109,890.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004159 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

